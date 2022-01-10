Caldwell airport receives a name change after 45 years

Caldwell City Council voted unanimously to change the ‘Caldwell Industrial Airport’ to ‘Treasure Valley Executive Airport’ after 45 years.

CALDWELL, Idaho — After 45 years of the Caldwell airport being called ‘Caldwell Industrial Airport’ the Caldwell City Council unanimously voted in December to change the name to ‘Treasure Valley Executive Airport.’

Caldwell’s airport relocated to its present site 45 years ago and the “Industrial” was added to the title to highlight the city’s desire for the airport in hopes to spark industrial growth. Caldwell's airport features more hangars, more based aircraft, and more takeoff and landing operations than any other airport in Idaho – of any size.

“Caldwell is growing into a business center anchoring the west end of The Treasure Valley,” said Bianca Stevenson, the Communication Specialist for the City of Caldwell. “Updating the airport's name from Caldwell Industrial Airport to Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell is a logical step that will serve us for generations to come. It not only reflects the city's development and marketing goals but also recognizes our ongoing growth into a Regional Business Airport.”

