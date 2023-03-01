Buy Idaho celebrates 29 Years at the Statehouse

The Buy Idaho Capitol Show hosts its 29th year showcasing local vendors, businesses and services provided by local for locals.

BOISE, Idaho — The Buy Idaho Capitol Show returned to Boise for its 29th year on Wednesday.

Buy Idaho is an annual event that showcases Idaho products and services, bringing in an estimated 2,000 visitors to the state's capitol building.

Participants of Buy Idaho setup their displays throughout the Capitol rotunda.

The trade show is open to the public throughout the afternoon on Wednesday, March 1 and is free to attend.

The annual showcase provides Idahoans a unique opportunity to sample and experience products made in the Gem State, learn about Idaho services, community partners and celebrate local, homegrown businesses.

Jennifer Mauk, Executive Director of Buy Idaho, said the event promotes engagement between the businesses and the community of which they provide.

"The Capitol Show is a historic event that provides locally owned businesses, and partners, the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community, showcase their product or service, and celebrate their vital part in Idaho's economic landscape," said Mauk.

"Our members look forward to this annual event, and our response this year has been overwhelming with a record number of new members wanting participation at the Statehouse."

Buy Idaho has strived to promote support of local businesses since their origination in 1986.

"All local businesses, and partners, can participate in Buy Idaho. We encourage everyone to use us as a resource, get involved, and be proud that you are LOCAL," said Mauk.

Buy Idaho's mission is to support Idaho businesses, keeping dollars in the state.

"The stronger our network, and the more we are connected, the more resilient our economy will be. We are the foundation of Idaho's intrastate commerce pipeline."

Buy Idaho is a not-for-profit, business alliance with over 1,500 members across the state. The Buy Idaho showroom is located at 412 S. 6th St. in downtown Boise, Idaho.

