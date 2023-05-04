Busy Nampa intersection near Ford Idaho Center to close through end of 2023

Roundabout installation at busy Nampa intersection near the Ford Idaho Center from mid-May through early September.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa residents will need to find a detour for a busy intersection near the Ford Idaho Center beginning Tuesday, May 16.

The City of Nampa announced the scheduled road closure for the intersection of Idaho Center Boulevard and Cherry Lane. The intersection will be temporarily closed for improvements and the construction of a new multi-lane roundabout.

The city said that the project was categorized as a "priority project" for needed regional connectivity and to assist with the increased traffic flow in the area.

The City of Nampa said that a full road closure is necessary for the improvements, and that traffic will be detoured around the area for the duration of the project.

Nearby residents need be aware that access to residential property and businesses within the project location will still be available.

The statement said that the city has coordinated closely with the Ford Idaho Center and the College of Western Idaho to minimize traffic delays during events.

Project Goal:

Enhanced pedestrian crossing

Connection for future pedestrian pathway

Street lighting to illuminate the roundabout and crossing

Installation of new stormwater facilities



Estimated completion date for the project is early September 2023.

The City of Nampa said it will keep the public informed of detour routes and changes via the city's social media channels.

For additional information or questions, please call (208) 465-2221or email projects@cityofnampa.us.

