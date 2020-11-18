Driver hurt in crash into Boise Avenue bus stop

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver had a medical issue that contributed to the wreck.

BOISE, Idaho — A single-car wreck left a driver hospitalized and a bus stop completely destroyed Tuesday afternoon.

According to Boise Police, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Broadway Avenue at Iowa Street. Officers arrived to find that the car had gone off the road and smashed into the bus stop, badly damaging both the car and the structure.

No one was hit on the sidewalk or at the bus stop.

Emergency crews had to cut the side of the vehicle open to reach the driver inside. That person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and police have not released his or her identity.

There were no passengers in the car, and no one else was hurt.