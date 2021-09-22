Free circulator will ferry fans around Treefort

The "Treeline" bus will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday in downtown Boise, with stops at popular venues.

BOISE, Idaho — Valley Regional Transit announced a free circulator service for the Treefort Music Festival in downtown Boise this week.

The "Treeline" bus circulator will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday. The bus will run along Main and Idaho streets between 14th and 3rd, making the loop once every ten minutes.

The circulator is free for everyone, while people with a Treefort wristband can ride any regular Valley Regional Transit bus Wednesday through Saturday. There is no bus service available on Sundays.

"Sometimes it's hard to get from one end of downtown to the other to see all the acts on your list," said Valley Regional Transit Executive Director Kelli Badesheim. "We wanted to offer a service that supports this event in a meaningful and sustainable way."

Masks are required for all riders.

For more information about the Treeline circulator and its route, visit the Treefort website here.

