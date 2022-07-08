Bus catches fire in downtown Boise after brakes overheat

A large diesel-powered bus caught fire in downtown Boise Friday afternoon, generating a large amount of smoke on Front Street.

BOISE, Idaho — A large diesel-powered bus caught fire in downtown Boise Friday afternoon, generating a large amount of smoke at the scene near the intersection of West Front Street and South 9th Street.

According to Battalion Chief Tom Moore, the Boise Fire Department was dispatched to the fire shortly after 4 p.m. When BFD's Engine 5 arrived, the rear driver side of the bus was on fire.

The driver was outside of the bus and nobody was inside as Boise Fire reached the scene, Moore said. The bus driver was unable to get the fire out with a fire extinguisher before the engine arrived.

BFD called for additional help due to the amount of smoke at the scene of the diesel-powered bus.

After confirming the bus was empty, crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and it was out before 4:30 p.m.

Boise Fire said overheated brakes on the rear wheels of the driver's side caused the fire Friday. Nobody was injured in the fire, but the bus is damaged.

Front Street was closed following the incident, but is now open.

This evening Boise Fire responded to a bus fire on Front St. Thankfully, the bus was unoccupied and there were no injuries. Upon arrival, Engine 5 called for additional resources due to a large amount of smoke and it being a diesel powered bus. pic.twitter.com/5yz6bNCm1Z — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) July 8, 2022

