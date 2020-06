Police say the man was trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder when he crashed.

MURTAUGH, Idaho — A Burley man was killed Monday in a motorcycle wreck in Twin Falls County.

The crash happened at 5:38 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 30 west of Murtaugh.

According to Idaho State Police, 50-year-old Joel A. Tibbets was trying to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Tibbets, who was wearing a helmet, died from his injuries at the scene.