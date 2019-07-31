VALE, Ore. — The City of Vale has a new fire engine thanks to the Bureau of Land Management.



BLM officials say the agency is able to make this donation through its Rural Fire Readiness program.

"This is a win-win situation for BLM and the City of Vale. It will only enhance our already strong cooperative working relationship as it brings more fire resources to the fight regardless of jurisdiction," said BLM's Rural Fire Readiness program lead, Brent Meisinger.

RELATED: 'Very high' fire danger in central Idaho

This program allows the agency to donate extra equipment to rural fire departments for free.

Those departments must apply for the donations.



The BLM will then transfer any extra equipment in the winter or fall prior to the next fire season.