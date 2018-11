BOISE — Many people got the opportunity Wednesday to high-five – if they could jump high enough – a legendary, larger-than-life 9-foot-tall transformer.

“Bumblebee,” one of the popular characters from the Transformers' movie franchise, was seen at the State Street Walmart in Boise signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

This was all in support of his upcoming movie with actor/singer Hailee Steinfeld and actor John Cena.

“Bumblebee” will be out in theaters in December.

© 2018 KTVB