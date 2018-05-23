BOISE - It's not every day that you get a call to compete in a national competition, especially a show like "American Ninja Warrior."

A Boise State University student is now able to live out a dream that's been years in the making.

"I saw 'Ninja Warrior' when I was 11 or 12 years old and I knew I really wanted to do it," said James Gomez.

Unfortunately, he was about 10 years shy of the age requirement.

"When I first saw it it was the original Japanese version," said Gomez. "They were all really short guys going for it and I was really short at the time so I was like, 'I can do that too.' "

A decade of training, waiting, watching, and learning went by.

"The course is almost alive the way it functions," Gomez said. "People know when it's winning, people know when it's losing and it fights back."

Gomez says he took mental notes as he dove into each episode.

"I see it and then try it," Gomez said. "If I fall it's like okay that didn't work then try again. You need to look at every obstacle and believe that without a doubt in your mind you can beat it but understand it can beat you."

All of his patience paid off. He missed the first phone call from the show, but made sure he did not miss the second one when they called him back.

"It was like, 'Would you like to be a competitor on season 10 of 'American Ninja Warrior?' and I could barely hear them but I was like, 'Yeah, of course I do!' Before it was like, 'I'll do this, maybe I'll go on 'Ninja Warrior' one day,' and now I'm going on 'Ninja Warrior' and it was insane."

Gomez's round won't air until July but if all goes well as he competes Friday, May 25, he will move on to compete in Las Vegas.

Fingers crossed!

