3 hurt in wreck in Owyhee County

BRUNEAU, Idaho — Three people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided near Bruneau in Owyhee County Wednesday evening.
The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. south of State Highway 78 on Mormon Boulevard.
According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Richard Thunderhorse of McDermitt, Nevada was driving south in an F-150 pickup truck. Another driver, 44-year-old Jose Rivera Rodriguez of Grandview was headed north in a Chevy Malibu.
Police say the two vehicles collided, although it is unclear what led up to the wreck.
Thunderhorse, Rivera Rodriguez and a passenger in Thunderhorse's pickup, 26-year-old Valentina Horn of Owyhee, were all airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Two minors who had also been riding in the pickup were unhurt.
The crash blocked Mormon Boulevard for five and a half hours. Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate.
