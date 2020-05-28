3 hurt in wreck in Owyhee County

Both drivers and a passenger were airlifted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise for treatment.

BRUNEAU, Idaho — Three people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided near Bruneau in Owyhee County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. south of State Highway 78 on Mormon Boulevard.

According to Idaho State Police, 23-year-old Richard Thunderhorse of McDermitt, Nevada was driving south in an F-150 pickup truck. Another driver, 44-year-old Jose Rivera Rodriguez of Grandview was headed north in a Chevy Malibu.

Police say the two vehicles collided, although it is unclear what led up to the wreck.

Thunderhorse, Rivera Rodriguez and a passenger in Thunderhorse's pickup, 26-year-old Valentina Horn of Owyhee, were all airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Two minors who had also been riding in the pickup were unhurt.