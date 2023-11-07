Brundage Mountain Resort making progress on major upgrades

Brundage has three major projects underway, including a chairlift upgrade, new Mountain Adventure Center and residential area.

MCCALL, Idaho — While ski season is a ways off, Brundage Mountain Resort is still staying busy this summer.

The McCall ski resort is making progress on three major improvements, which skiers will begin to notice this winter.

Brundage's $25-$30 million improvement plan includes three major projects, the ski area is calling this their busiest construction season ever.

The first thing that skiers will notice is an upgrade to the Centennial Chairlift, which will be replaced with a Doppelmayr high speed detachable quad.

It previously took 16 minutes to get to the top of the mountain – it will only take six minutes with this new lift.

"We'll have two high-speed quads up the front side of the mountain, which will give people the opportunity to choose one or the other, and really get people up and out of the base area," Brundage Mountain Resort Spokesperson April Whitney said. "It's a very, very rare thing to find any crowds at Brundage outside of that base area. So, we think this is one of the best things the resort could do to maintain the uncrowded, low-key vibe that Brundage is known for."

Brundage is putting in the new lift now, and it will be ready for this upcoming ski season.

The following season, they will be opening up the new Mountain Adventure Center, a 1,700 square-foot building that will have guest services, ticketing, retail, rentals, the mountain sports school and a coffee shop.

"[Brundage] wanted to make sure that we could improve the facilities to make the guest experience better, but without being too obtrusive in the natural environment," Whitney said. "So, the way this MAC, the Mountain Adventure Center, is designed is kind of a low profile for a ski area lodge. It's not super tall, it's not going to look like a European ski village. It's really designed in the mountain modern style to sort of fit into and highlight the landscape, instead of obstructing it.”

Last month, Brundage got approval from Adams County for a 37-acre ski-in, ski-out development that will have 21 single family homes and 11 cottages.

The Northwoods neighborhood will be located just off the Lower Rodeo ski run.

These three projects are part of a 10-year resort improvement plan that Brundage's new ownership came up with when they bought it in 2020.

Brundage says one of their main goals is adding to the recreational experiences at the ski resort, while preserving the Idaho vibe that Brundage has had since 1961.

"This is their way of building toward the future," Whitney said. "As you know, population in the Treasure Valley is growing quickly, and a lot of the people moving here want to come have the great ski experience up here in the West Central Mountains at Brundage and Tamarack. So, to stay ahead of that growth and keep Brundage uncrowded – and low-key and family friendly – we need to expand in a deliberate, sensitive way."

While it's not ski season, Brundage Ski Resort still has things to do year-round. During the summer, they have activities including mountain biking, hiking, and a free summer concert series.

More information about Brundage summer activities can be found here.

