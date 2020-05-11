Brundage Mountain Resort changes hands

The move comes after Brundage co-owner Judd DeBoer died earlier this year at age 81.

MCCALL, Idaho — A popular ski area outside of McCall will be transferred to a new ownership group.

Brundage Mountain Resort announced Wednesday that Brundage Mountain Holdings LLC, a group made up of people with ties to Idaho and McCall, purchased the majority interest in the ski area. Current Resort President Bob Looper will lead the group.

Brundage was previously owned by the DeBoer family, who has solely operated it since 2006. The DeBoer family will still have a position in the new company, according to the resort.

Mountain co-owner Judd DeBoer died earlier this year at age 81.

"We are looking forward to growing the resort for future generations while honoring the history that has made Brundage a special place for McCall and the surrounding region," Looper said in a statement. "Through Judd's leadership over the last 40 years, the resort expanded its terrain and improved skier services for local families and visiting guests. We are fortunate to have this strong legacy as a foundation for the resort's future."

The new group has vowed to proceed with planned development projects spearheaded by Judd DeBoer, including the first phase of a mountain village project. The project will include a new base lodge and other multi-season facilities.

Brundage opened for its first season in 1961.

"Bob has worked directly with our family for the past 12 years and understands the character and charm which make Brundage unique," said Mike DeBoer, Director of Brundage Mountain Resort. "Our vision has always been to provide a friendly, family-oriented, affordable skiing experience for everyone and we know Bob and his team will enhance and keep that vision."

