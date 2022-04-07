Brundage resort expands employee housing in New Meadows

The mountain resort intends to offer housing for up to 20 employees after purchasing a landmark building in New Meadows.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort intends to expand employee housing this summer after purchasing a building in New Meadows.

The 10,000 square foot stucco building on 520 Virginia Street has previously been occupied as a school and church.

Brundage closed finalized purchasing the building on March 8 and has begun designing the buildings intended new layout. The resort intends to update the buildings zoning and building permits this spring. The resort expects to house up to 20 employees in time for the 2022-2023 winter season.

"We are attracted to this site for several reasons," said Brundage Mountain General Manager, Ken Rider. "It's set up nicely for a conversion to dorm-style housing units, but also has large spaces to use as common areas and for other uses and provides easy access to amenities in New Meadows for employees."

Brundage will also begin looking into developing a park-and-ride shuttle to the resort.

"Our employee base consists of many different types of people,” Rider said. “Some are single and well suited for dorm-style housing, many have spouses, children, and some have their own RVs but need a secure place to hook up. Our short- and long-term housing plans seek to address all these different housing needs."

The resort first began offering employee housing in 2017 through a partnership with Shore Lodge as well as an on-site RV park and campground. Brundage has since added more locations and currently houses approximately 40 employees during the winter season. The resort’s goal is to expand their employee housing to over 100 employees.

"Brundage Mountain has always been a fun, engaging place to work," Rider said. "As the local housing market continues to tighten, we are keenly aware that offering housing to our seasonal and full-time employees will be a critical step toward remaining one of the best employers in the region."

Brundage resort is working with New Meadows officials to ensure that the buildings improvements benefit the town.

"I am very excited about seeing more housing opportunities in the local community to help meet employee and workforce housing needs," said New Meadows Mayor, Julie Good. "I'm looking forward to seeing the proposal from Brundage."

