Bronco Giving Day underway through Friday morning

The 36-hour online giving campaign funds future generations of BSU students and wraps up on Friday at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University on Thursday kicked off its 5th annual Bronco Day of Giving. It’s actually a day and a half.

The 36-hour online event is a campaign to help give the next generation of students a chance at higher education and extracurricular activities.

Day of Giving coordinator Sarah Smith said the donations benefit programs, scholarships, and student-based research and organizations. She also said Albertsons is matching each donation dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000 for the Boise State food pantry fund and $3,000 towards the students' emergency fund.

The Day of Giving also helps organizations like Boise State's men’s soccer club.

"This not only helps us fund for travel and gear, but also it gets our name out there. We really want to bring light to this team,” club member Brady Zocco said.

Another member of the soccer club, Zack Tyre, said the club's fundraising goal is $15,000 to $20,000.

“It helps for future programs and helps kids coming into Boise State being able to play on the team,” Tyre said.

The Bronco Day of Giving campaign started Thursday, March 2, and ends at noon on March 3.

Watch more Local News: