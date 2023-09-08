'Breaking Bad' star and Idaho native Aaron Paul greets teens in McCall

Two 12-year-olds, one from Boise and another from McCall, have quite the story to share when they go back to school after meeting the actor.

MCCALL, Idaho — Two 12-year-olds, one from Boise and another from McCall, have quite the story to share when they go back to school. They met "Breaking Bad" star and Idaho native Aaron Paul.

Lorenzo was visiting his friend Garrett in McCall when they saw the actor at the Mile High Marina.

“Me and my family, we're going up to the marina and I said to my parents, ‘where's Aaron?’ Then, I went to the marina, my mom went to go to the bathroom, and she comes to me and said, ‘Aaron Paul's in there, pretend like you're looking at shirts,’" Lorenzo said. "Eventually me and Garrett went in there and then I told Garett to take a picture with me and him."

Both boys told KTVB the actor was nice and kind and was just like “a regular person.”

“I was pretty surprised for the rest of the day,” Garrett said. “It's weird to meet a celebrity.”

Lorenzo’s mom, Mindy, told KTVB they had no idea Aaron Paul was there, Lorenzo was manifesting it and then they saw him. She said after that, they jokingly asked Lorenzo to manifest the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot.

“It was amazing because I’ve always wanted to meet him after I watched the show [Breaking Bad], and he's just a great person,” Lorenzo said.

