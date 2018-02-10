HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho -- An Idaho landmark is up for grabs near Horseshoe Bend.

A 42-acre parcel, on which sits the famous Breadloaf Rock, has been listed for sale for $200,000.

Breadloaf Rock - which resembles a loaf of bread from which a single slice has been cut - has waned in fame in recent years. The landmark used to be easy to spot from the old Idaho 55, but is obscured from the new route.

Realtors praised the parcel as a "beautiful site" in the listing.

"Historic property with Breadloaf Rock on it, it was a landmark for many years until the new [Hwy] 55 was built," the descriptions reads. "Just a beautiful site. This acreage is gently sloped with a wonderful seasonal creek with water rights to make a pond or to water stock."

Over the years, the boulder has been the source of speculation, with some declaring it a loaf from John Bunyan's table.

Former KTVB reporter John Miller and photojournalists Gary Salzman and Paul Boehlke reported on Breadloaf Rock back in 2001 - click above to watch the story.

