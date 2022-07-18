Fast moving fire burns 8,000 acres near Bliss, threatening structures

The Bliss, Gooding, and Hagerman Rural Fire Departments are responding to the fire, along with eight engines, two dozers, one water tender, and multiple aircrafts.

BLISS, Idaho — The Idaho Burea of Land Management (BLM) is reporting a large fire burning near Bray Lake, just 7 miles north from the town of Bliss.

In a Twitter post, the department said the fire has already burned approximately 8,000 acres as of 8:00 Monday night. They said it was first reported at approximately 4:25 p.m.

Fire Information Officer with BLM, Kelsey Brizendine, said the fire is "wind-driven and running", meaning it is moving very quickly. At this time, there are structures reported to be threatened.

#BrayFire #Update 7 miles north of Bliss. Fire is est. at 8,000 acres. Wind driven and running. Structures are threatened. Bliss RFD, Gooding RFD, and additional resources have arrived on scene. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/1UkvEb9HHU — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 19, 2022

Brizendine said the fire departments' top priority is structure protection and establishing an anchor point where crews can safely fight the fire.

