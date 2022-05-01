Gov. Little joins Cybersecurity Task Force in new security recommendation roll out

The 34-page report outlines 18 recommended actions, including cyber deterrence, in order to better protect Idahoans.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Governor Brad Little joined his Cybersecurity Task Force members in rolling out recommendations to protect Idaho citizens, businesses, and elections from cyber-attacks.

"Through the Idaho National Laboratory, the State of Idaho is home to unique and world-leading capabilities in countering cyber-attacks and engineering solutions to the cybersecurity challenges facing our state and nation." Governor Little said. "We need increased resources, partnerships, and active collaboration between a broad range of organizations to successfully protect Idahoans from ever-growing cybersecurity threats."

The 34-page report outlines 18 recommended actions, including cyber deterrence, increasing funding for cybersecurity, and increasing public awareness of cybersecurity threats, in order to better protect Idahoans.

"My Cybersecurity Task Force spent the past eight months identifying new ways to improve our state's defenses against cyber-attacks, including recommendations to better protect Idaho's election infrastructure," Governor Little said. "Fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho's proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan. I appreciate my very capable team for stepping up to the task."

The recommendations aim to ensure election integrity; safeguard Idaho's critical infrastructure; improve Idaho's pipeline of cybersecurity professionals; and improve the public's cybersecurity awareness and education.

Governor Little established the task force in August of 2021 to address the intrusions, corruption, and fraud committed by cybersecurity attacks each day. The threat is not just a local one; citizens, businesses, and governments at every level could be at risk of a cybersecurity threat.

"Across our state and throughout the nation, there are few more pressing threats to our safety, security, and freedom than cyber-attacks. This susceptibility makes the work of the task force so important," Governor Little said.

The task force was formed as part of Governor Little's "Leading Idaho" plan, which approved $12 million for a new Cyber Response and Defense Fund to ensure the state is prepared to respond to any cybersecurity events that may occur with elections throughout the state.

Another $500,000 was approved for proactive integrity audits, further enhancing the transparency and confidence around Idaho's elections.

The full Cybersecurity Task Force report is available here.

Watch more Local News: