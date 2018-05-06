BOISE -- An 89-year-old who wandered away from a medical facility in downtown Boise Tuesday morning has been found safe.

The man, identified only as "Hughes," had been considered missing and endangered, according to police.

Officers found him Tuesday morning near 9th and River streets.

Police said earlier that Hughes has several medical conditions and may not be able to find his way home by himself.

"Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in locating him," Boise Police wrote in a statement.

© 2018 KTVB