BOISE -- Police are asking for the public's help finding an 89-year-old who wandered away from a medical facility in downtown Boise Tuesday morning.

The missing man, identified only as "Hughes," was last seen at 5 a.m. He is considered missing and endangered, according to police.

Hughes has several conditions and may be in need of medical help. Police also say the 89-year-old may not be able to find his way home by himself.

The man was last seen wearing tan pants, a tan jacket and a tan hat. Anyone who sees Hughes or has any information on his disappearance is asked to call 911, the non-emergency line at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

