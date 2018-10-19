GARDEN CITY — As the motto goes, "great futures start here."

And with a brand new kitchen and cafeteria now officially open - the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County can now take that motto one step further.

Thanks to a $1.5 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation, the new kitchen and cafeteria expansion in Garden City will accommodate up to 300 kids.

It's a much-needed upgrade as the club serves about 220,000 free healthy meals every school year.

“Before we had this cafeteria we were working out a multi-purpose room and that meant more small group rotations of the children through the meal service lines, taking a lot longer,” said Director of Operations Joey Schueler. “And noise and volume were a lot higher. It's been a huge benefit for us.

A huge benefit for sure! This new state-of-the-art kitchen is five times bigger than the old 700 square-foot facility.

© 2018 KTVB