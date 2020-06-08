Boys & Girls Club expects influx of children due to online school

The director of operations says they are stepping up to help families in need during this challenging time.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County is preparing for an influx of kids needing help, now that several school districts have announced they're starting the year online.

Joey Schueler is the Director of Operations and says the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County is seeing an influx of calls from parents right now asking important questions.

"Is there space? Is there availability for my child? What are you doing if it goes online? How will this affect me and our membership when we go back to in class instruction? All very natural questions we've also been asking," explained Schueler. "Our goal is to help as many families as possible during this time and it's difficult for a family to know what to do."

Schueler says the club is expanding the number of sites throughout Ada County to seven and expects they will help about 850 kids this year, and he adds, that the schedule will be flexible.

"We've come up with a system where when you enroll in a membership here you will also have a space if we have district wide closures and doing virtual instruction," Schueler said. "We'll be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and when it returns to in-class instruction your membership is sustained and you can resume before/after childcare, or just after school care. You will have a spot during the pandemic."

Schueler adds that they're excited to be talking with the school districts right now about aiding in online learning.

We have had communication with some school districts that there could be paras or teachers that are capable of coming to some of these sites to help the children," Schueler said. "I know that's a big thing. We have to keep children's education progression and it's vital they're on track for progression."

The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County still has space available and scholarships as well.

Being a non-profit donations are always welcome to help better serve the community.

You can find more information about enrolling in the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County by clicking here.