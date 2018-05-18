NAMPA -- One Nampa family is lucky to be OK after a child next door accidentally fired a bullet through their house Thursday night. They hope the accidental shooting will underscore the importance of locking up guns, especially if you have kids.

The bullet hole and pieces of drywall still lie on Kristy Scott’s bedroom floor.

“My adrenaline kind of spiked and I thought a bullet has gone through my bedroom, how is that possible?” said Scott.

Holes and pieces of drywall that serve as a stark reminder of what could have happened.

“It could have ruined a life. It could have taken a life. It could have had a very different outcome,” said Scott.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the accidental shooting, but for Scott, those different outcomes still run through her mind.

“My children could have been in my room or I could have been in my room and where the bullet entered was right above my bed so if we were standing in my bedroom. Any number of scenarios could have taken place,” said Scott.

Nampa Police say around 6 o’clock Thursday night an 11-year-old boy was showing his friend a rifle next door and thought it was empty and pulled the trigger.

One round was fired, the same round that ended up in Scott’s bedroom.

The boy’s parents weren’t home at the time of the shooting. Scott and her 13-year-old son and 7-year-old twins also were not home. However, Scott says the whole situation could have been avoided.

“One unlocked gun being shot once, accidentally, thinking there were no bullets in it could have changed my entire life. It could have altered my entire world,” said Scott.

Scott hopes the accidental shooting can help shed some light on the importance of locking up any gun, especially if you have kids in your home.

“A gun that's not locked up can change a family's life,” said Scott.

Nampa police agree.

“I suggest that if you have children you make sure you get those guns locked up and stored away where they can't get their hands on. This appears to be a case where one juvenile showing a friend this firearm,” said Sgt. Dallas Weaver with the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa police say the 11-year-old boy is facing one misdemeanor charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.

