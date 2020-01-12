12-year-old on scooter hit by pickup in Star

The boy was in a crosswalk when he was struck, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

STAR, Idaho — A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a pickup truck in Star Monday evening.

The collision happened just after 5 p.m. at Star Road and West Hidden Brook Drive.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the child was riding south on the sidewalk along Star Road. He was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver, who was pulling out of Hidden Brook Drive onto Star Road.

Witnesses to the crash called 911 immediately and paramedics rushed the 12-year-old to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he has since been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 35-year-old Alan Goodson of Nampa, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

