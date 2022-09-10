x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Boundary County Sheriff's Office reports incident involving grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples

At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants.
Grizzly bear in Athol, Idaho. (source: Idaho Department of Fish and Game)

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is currently reporting an incident involving a grizzly bear and livestock near North Naples.

At this time, the office says people should contain their animals with electric fences and secure any attractants.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becoems available.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Idaho's first case of 2022 human West Nile Virus reported

Before You Leave, Check This Out