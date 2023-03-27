Soldier Mountain adds 2 'bonus' Saturdays to the 2023 ski season

Soldier Mountain resort is giving skiers, boarders and riders two additional Saturdays to take to the slopes.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain is giving skiers, boarders and riders two additional or "bonus" Saturdays.

The resort announced Monday that it will be open for two extra Saturdays for guests for the 2023 ski season. Those additional dates are April 1 and April 8, with amenities in full operation from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Soldier Mountain General Manager Paul Alden contributes the decision to add the bonus days to the mass amount of snow still present on the slopes.

"Soldier Mountain has more than 70 inches at mid-mountain and more than 80 inches at the top, with 10-15 inches of additional snow in the forecast. South-facing terrain that usually shows dirt by this time of year still has substantial snow depth and is riding quite nicely," said Alden.

The resort will post updates and discounts on their Facebook page - where guests can find promotional savings. Automatically save $15 with the purchase of tickets, lessons and rentals made online.

Soldier Mountain said it will not raise prices for season passes next winter and is currently offering a $50 discount through April 1, which is also the deadline for payment plans.

With the purchase of a season pass, guests can ski/board the remainder of the 2022-2023 season, ride the mountain bike trails summer 2023, ski/board the 2023-2024 season, and ride the mountain bike trails summer 2024.

As an Indy Pass partner, Soldier Mountain is also offering season passholders discounted Indy Passes as an add-on.

About Soldier Mountain:

Established in 1947, Soldier Mountain is a family-friendly mountain resort located near Fairfield, Idaho, at 1043 N. Soldier Creek Rd. in the Soldier Mountains of the Sawtooth National Forest.

It is located two hours from Boise, 80 minutes from Sun Valley, and 90 minutes from Twin Falls.

The resort offers skiing and snowboarding on 35 named trails and a terrain park on the frontside comprising 1,150 lift-served skiable acres and 2,000 acres of snowcat-accessible backcountry.

Soldier Mountain has two chairlifts reaching an altitude of up to 7,177 ft., a magic carpet, and a tubing hill. In the summer it offers five mountain biking trails, a skills park, and a nine-hole disc golf course.

The resort hosts a restaurant on site, The Fox Den Pub. Camping spots, motel lodging and vacation rentals can be found nearby in the city of Fairfield.

Watch more Local News: