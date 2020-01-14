NAMPA, Idaho — A third grader from Nampa is the Idaho state winner of this year’s National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Shelby Morgan, who is a student at the Idaho Arts Charter School, grew a humongous cabbage.

For winning, Shelby will receive a $1,000 saving bond for education from Bonnie Plants.

His cabbage was randomly selected by Idaho’s Agriculture Department as the winner.

Kids across America have been cashing in on cabbage by participating in the national program since 2002.

Officials say that more than 1 million third graders have gotten hands-on experience growing colossal cabbages.

Bonnie Plants is the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America.

The company awards a $1,000 scholarship to one student in each participating state.

“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own”, said Stan Cope, former President and CEO of Bonnie Plants and grandson of its founders.

The program is free to any third-grade classroom in the 48 contiguous states.

To learn more about the 2020 contest, visit: www.bonnieplants.com.

