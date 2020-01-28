Boise's Zions Bank building lights up purple and gold after Kobe Bryant death

The Zions Bank building in downtown Boise is paying tribute to a Lakers great.
The building lit up with purple and gold Monday night in the wake of news that Kobe Bryant had been killed in a California helicopter crash.
Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna, and seven other people also died in the Sunday crash.
