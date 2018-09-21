BOISE — Reel Foods Fish Market has been a Boise favorite for 34 years, but for months now, the restaurant has been pushing back the opening date for its new location off of Vista Avenue in Vista Village because of problems with its contractors.

Marcus Bonilla bought the establishment in 2015. It was previously located on Capitol Boulevard.

“I hired some contractors through bible class and didn't check up on them,” Bonilla said.

Marcus told KTVB that the contractors failed to secure the appropriate permits before working on the new location.

“I went away and came back on a Monday or Tuesday and… I walked into the walls gutted,” Bonilla said. “This is not my building; this building belongs to the owners of Vista Village.”

But that's not all Marcus said the contractors did.

“In the back, which would be our kitchen, they attempted to build a cooler, but it looked more like a fire trap to me,” Bonilla said. “And when I had other inspectors and architects come in, they told me the whole thing was just a waste of money.”

Marcus told KTVB, the contractor also painted the walls and then wrote on them. Marcus has now started a GoFundMe campaign.

“The GoFundMe is me saying, I need help… so it's $20,000 and that's the money I gave to the contractor.”

Marcus needs an additional $120,000 to cover construction costs, as well as for items such as a walk-in cooler and ice machine, according to the GoFundMe page.

“It's basically me admitting that as a first-time business owner, I didn’t do my due diligence and I’m kind of asking for forgiveness from the community and my customers,” Bonilla said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, people looking for a contractor should always do their research.

Look online for any reviews or complaints about the contractor in question and ask for references.

The BBB also told KTVB that people should verify that the contractor is licensed and has insurance and make sure they've secured the correct permits.

“I kind of placed my hopes in the contractor and the one thing I’ve learned is make sure to do your homework on your contractor and go out to the state of Idaho and do your homework,” Bonilla said.

Marcus is now catering different events to raise money. He hopes to have Reel Foods Fish Market open by December 1.

KTVB reached out to the contractor. They say Marcus found a new contractor after they informed him that the permits would take longer than expected.

