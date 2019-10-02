BOISE, Idaho — The biggest Asian store in Boise celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year in a big way.

TradeViet Specialty Foods put on quite the production to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The was a lion dance, fireworks, martial arts performance and even a $1,700 raffle.

About 200 to 300 people enjoyed the festivities. TradeViet says this was a way to bring luck and well wishes to their store.

“For me, I would consider Boise as kind of new to Asian traditions, so what we want to do is help people learn more about us,” TradeViet’s Jasmine Le said. “Also helping people to learn how we’re going to celebrate the traditions.”

Some of the performers visited from Oregon and California to be at Saturday’s celebration.

The 23,000 square foot store opened about a year ago.

The Lunar New Year celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar.