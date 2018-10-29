BOISE — After a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue killing 11 people, 2,000 miles away, the Boise Jewish community is mourning the victims and praying for the families of those killed.

"It’s horrific, and it’s senseless, it’s anti-Semitism, we condemn it," said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz at the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise. "I think this is a moment to reflect on, how can I do a favor to some stranger? How can I bring more light to this world because when light and darkness meet, light always triumphs."

Since Saturday's deadly events, the outpouring of support from the Treasure Valley has been overwhelming.

"Boise is a wonderful place," Lifschitz said. "As Jews, we feel welcomed and loved here in this community. Idaho is a great state and so as difficult as the moment is, I guess the silver lining is this great reminder at how remarkable our community is."

RELATED: Remembering the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Dozens of Boiseans turned up for a candle light vigil on Saturday to honor those killed in Pittsburgh.

"We stand in solidarity with our people our brothers and sisters from all over the world," said Rabbi Dan Fink, who led Saturday's vigil. "United in both our grief and determination, we gather more determined than ever to never surrender to fear as we walk that narrow bridge."

Another public memorial service will be held on Monday, at 6:30 p.m. at the Chabad Jewish Center, off Maple Grove Road.

"It's a brief service, a night of reflection, prayer, and of solidarity," Rabbi Lifshitz said. "It’s about coming together. Sometimes the greatest act that we can do is just be there for each other."

Lifshitz hopes that people in Pittsburgh, Boise and everywhere in between will find comfort in each other.

"We are resilient, and I don't know how, right now it’s too difficult to think of a path forward, but there is a path forward and I do know that we will come together, we will bounce back," he said.

© 2018 KTVB