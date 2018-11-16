BOISE — Dozens of Boise residents crowded into City Hall Thursday evening to discuss a proposed mountain bike skills course.

The course is slated to be built in the basin between Fort Boise Park and the Military Reserve, north of St. Luke's hospital. It will have tracks, rollers and other elements for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities.

The planned location is currently occupied by an off-leash dog park, which would be moved to an adjacent lot, which is currently an archery range.

A map showing where the proposed bike park would go, and the new location for the current dog park.

Several dozen people weighed in at the public hearing, with about half in favor of the park and half opposed to it.

Opponents of the course brought up concerns about personal safety, destruction of sagebrush and native plants, wildlife, and too much foot and bike traffic.

“We are giving kids the wrong idea about the foothills because if we harden the trails, so they can ride on it when its wet, when it’s snowing, they think well I can do that in the foothills, and the foothills can’t take that,” Boise resident Bruce Bistline said.

Another Boise resident, Katie Fite, also took issue with the planned bike course.

“The highly controversial siting of a world-class mountain bike park within Military Reserve will result in high levels of intensive mountain bike use that will damage the reserve and surrounding foothills,” Fite said. “It will have serious adverse effects on historical wildlife, rare plants, open space, and other diverse pre-existing recreational uses.”

Many of those in favor Thursday said the mountain bike course would be a great free and outdoor resource for kids.

Thursday’s agenda only called for public testimony on the matter, a vote will be scheduled for a later time.

Residents can look at the master plan for the project and provide input on the Boise Parks and Recreation website.

