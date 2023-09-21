Boisean shares experience before, after Morocco earthquake

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit about halfway through her trip.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this month, a devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco. It was the most powerful quake to hit the area in over a century.

According to Morocco's Interior Ministry, at least 2,900 people died from the quake, which hit late Sept. 8. Thousands of others were injured.

The earthquake impacted cities and villages in Morocco's High Atlas Mountains — notably Marrakesh. Boisean Sharon Labrecque-Smith was about 50 miles away from the epicenter during the quake.

She was about halfway through a tour through the country, which she was on with her sister. Labrecque-Smith said the earthquake started about 30 minutes after she went to bed on the 8th and lasted at least 30 seconds.

The quake rattled many in her tour group.

"There were a couple of ladies there that were from California," Labrecque-Smith said. "So, they'd been through earthquakes. But there are a few other people that had never been through earthquakes, and they were pretty rattled."

While Labrecque-Smith said she saw lots of debris from buildings, the severity of the disaster didn't fully sink in until the group traveled to Marrakesh the following day.

When they arrived, she said people were taking up every square inch of grass because they were "terrified" of going back into their homes.

"It was hard to realize that you're on vacation, and there are 10s of thousands of people suffering," Labrecque-Smith said. "It definitely changed the demeanor of everyone on the trip. We were really quiet and very appreciative of what we have and felt so deeply saddened for the people that live there."

International aid groups previously warned Morocco faces a massive challenge in supplying help to the estimated 300,0000 people affected and rebuilding destroyed communities.

Some relief groups, like the International Federation of Red Cross and the Moroccan Red Crescent Society, are doing their best. A spokesperson said they provide food, safe water, essential household items, shelter support, mental health services and financial assistance.

Here is a list of ways to help.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.