Boise woman who ran out of gas hit, killed on I-84

Police say the 54-year-old had gotten out of her SUV and stepped onto the highway when she was struck by a pickup.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise driver who ran out of fuel was struck and killed by a pickup truck late Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 east of Boise.

Idaho State Police say 54-year-old Kala Blush ran out of gas and stopped on the right shoulder of the highway. She got out of her SUV and had stepped into the roadway when she was hit by a GMC Sierra pickup driven by a 60-year-old Oklahoma man.

Blush died from her injuries at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

