BOISE — Oregon State Police say a Boise woman who was traveling on a motorcycle died when the bike collided with a car on a rural highway in southern Oregon Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., troopers and other emergency personnel were called to a crash on US 395 near milepost 141.

The preliminary investigation by OSP revealed that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 26-year-old Jacob Lepeilbet of Caldwell was northbound when he failed to stop and collided with a 1995 Ford Taurus that was stopped and signaling to make a left turn. The bike hit the rear of the car at highway speed.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 35-year-old Hailey Ernest of Boise, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lepeilbet suffered significant injuries and was transported to the Lake District Hospital and later flown to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon.

The driver of the Taurus, 59-year-old Ronald Foltz from Lakeview, Oregon, sustained minor injuries.

The highway was closed for over three hours following the crash.

OSP was assisted by ODOT and Lake County Sheriff's Office.

