Boise woman dies after mobile home catches fire near East Junior High School

The Boise Fire Dept. says the fire was caused by cigarette smoking near medical oxygen.

BOISE, Idaho — An 80-year-old woman injured in a mobile home fire Friday night has died at a hospital in Utah, the Boise Fire Department announced Saturday.

She was taken to a hospital in Boise to be treated for burns, and was transferred to Utah before she passed away.

Another woman, in her 50s, was treated for smoke inhalation. She was not taken to the hospital.

The women's names have not been released.

The fire, on South Kingsland Way, was first called in to Ada County Dispatch at 7:26 p.m. Friday.

The home is just off of Warm Springs Avenue, west of East Junior High School.

Fire crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to officials.

The two women were the only people inside the home when the fire started. Paramedics began treating them after they got out of the home.

The home is a total loss. The Boise Burnout Fund is assisting the woman who survived.

After investigating, the Boise Fire Dept. said in a news release on Saturday that the fire was caused by smoking while using medical oxygen.

The fire department reminds everyone to not smoke or allow anyone else to smoke where medical oxygen is used, as it can cause materials to ignite more quickly and make fires burn at a faster rate than normal.