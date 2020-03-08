Wildfire threatens structures in south Boise

The Bureau of Land Management says the fire has burned several hundred acres of brush near the intersection of 10 Mile Creek Road and Hubbard Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters worked quickly to protect multiple structures from a wildfire burning south of the Boise Airport Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Land Management says the brush fire burned about 200 acres near the intersection of 10 Mile Creek and Hubbard Road.

The BLM says a portion of 10 Mile Creek Road is closed between Hubbard and Pleasant Valley Road.

Fire departments from Boise, Meridian, Kuna and Eagle are assisting the BLM in the firefighting effort.

Haley Williams, spokesperson for the Boise Police Department, says the fire is moving away from structures.