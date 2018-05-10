BOISE — Construction is officially underway on phase two of the Boise Whitewater Park.

Mayor Dave Bieter and members of the city council broke ground on the $11 million project Thursday afternoon.

Phase two will include more natural waves and a new in-river mechanical wave with different settings for surfers and kayakers.

"It kind, at least the start of, puts a final bow on what really is one of the most unique water complexes in the United States and adding this phase two of this whitewater park," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. "This whitewater park really does add an incredible dimension to this aquatic complex here in this area."

Phase two is expected to open next summer.

