Boise, West Ada students return to class and evening activities

The first day of school is filled with many emotions for students, parents and teachers alike. There are also some things to keep in mind as students return.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Classrooms across the Boise and West Ada school districts opened their doors and welcomed students back to class Wednesday.

This time of year brings plenty of different feelings - for both students and teachers. While Tuesday is the big day that families had marked on their calendars, it takes a lot of preparation before the school year to welcome kids back to class.

Mariah Deeg is a ninth grade science teacher at Hillside Junior High in Boise. The excitement of the first day back in class reached both Deeg and her students.

"Having the students back in class has just been like - at the end of the day, this is why I teach. I enjoy it," Deeg said. "You know, it's hard to come back after summer break and get back into work, but at the end of the day - yes, this is what I do. I love it."

Deeg has been teaching for eight years, and as a science teacher, she knows a lot about the elements of going back-to-school.

"For me, if I have a set plan and a set organization schedule, I can keep to it and set the students up for better success as well," Deeg said. "If they come into my classroom knowing kind of what to expect, it just goes a lot smoother. So, the first few days are definitely getting to know the students, building relationships with them."

As part of the preparation leading up to the first day, Deeg said a big part of having a successful school year is setting up expectations.

"Looking at goals and intentions for the year and kind of like - what do I want to get out of this year? And what do I want to focus on? Then the best part of it is really getting back together with all of the great colleagues and working with each other," Deeg said.

Outside of the classroom, school officials also have some reminders for families during this first week of school - especially with the high temperatures.

Eric Taylor is the head athletic trainer for Centennial High School in the West Ada School District. He said students should be drinking water frequently during this heat wave.

"We want them hydrating throughout the day," Taylor said. "During practices, especially with it being this hot, you've got to drink water every 10 to 15 minutes."

Taylor said drinking water every 10 to 15 minutes during extreme heat is crucial for fighting dehydration.

"We don't want them hitting that, 'oh, I'm thirsty, I need water,' because that's the initial stages [of dehydration]," Taylor said.

Which is why sports teams take frequent breaks when practicing in high temperatures. Taylor said their coaching staff also watches student-athletes during practice to make sure they are staying hydrated.

He also said parents can help their kids stay hydrated when at school.

"Really impressing upon them the importance of having water - take water to class with them and drink throughout the day," Taylor said.

One of the ways students and staff are starting the school year with success on the field - and in the classroom.

"Just getting the kids engaged in science - for me, that's my whole goal," Deeg said. "It's not always like, 'you have to know this content to be successful later in life,' but if you can go to your next science class being successful - that's success for me."

The West Ada School District is asking for some patience with bussing during the first week back to school. They are asking families for about a 15-minute grace period with busses while they get back into the swing of school.

The Boise School District also wants to remind everyone about the importance of driver safety. With students going back to class, there will be more traffic around schools - so follow traffic laws and be on the lookout for students going to and from school.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.