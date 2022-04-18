Boise veterinarians warn dog owners of 'cheatgrass' infections this spring

Cheatgrass is an invasive species often found in the Boise Foothills. The seeds can get stuck in dog paws, ears, mouths, and noses and cause severe infection.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Blue skies make the rolling Boise Foothills a favorite for locals and their four-legged friends.

But the trails can pose a danger to dogs as spring and summer weather invites more foot traffic exposing more dogs to potential cheatgrass infections.

"It's terrible, it's a horrible thing," Foothills hiker Tami Winn said. "We have to check [my dog's paws] after every walk. I knew about it. I grew up with it."

Cheatgrass is an invasive species often found in the foothills and other recreational areas throughout the Gem State. The seeds can get stuck in dog paws, ears, mouths, and noses.

"That can cause a local irritation or injury to their paw," WestVet Boise Medical Director Dan Hume said.

WestVet treats several dogs a day with a cheatgrass extraction during the dry months, according to Hume. Most cases are simple procedures; however, a cheatgrass seed can burrow under the dog's skin, go undetected, and cause serious infection.

"Cheatgrass can migrate into their body and cause problems with their lungs or abdominal or internal organs," Hume said.

Cindy Brown of Caldwell said she paid thousands of dollars in vet bills after her dog, Coda, needed surgery to remove a cheatgrass seed from his abdominal area. The vet was prepping Coda for a separate, unrelated leg surgery when noticing the cheatgrass infection.

Brown's vet noticed the cheatgrass infection in February. By Brown's best estimation, the seed got stuck in Coda's paw four months earlier - that was the time of their most recent walk.

In a small number of severe cases, a cheatgrass infection can be deadly to dogs.

"We just got lucky, that they found it right there," Brown said. "I've heard stories from my Facebook friends that it has happened to them. And they had no idea until it was too late."

It is important to check your dog's paws and in between their toes after walks and hikes, according to Hume. To protect against initially undetected cheatgrass seeds, dog owners should pay attention to excessive sneezing, gagging, or any limping.

If one of these symptoms is present and persisting in your dog following a hike, it may be time to visit your vet before the situation gets worse.

"Avoiding the foothills is a really hard thing to do when it's nice outside. So, just taking good care to make sure you get as many of these out of your dog's fur and hair," Hume said.

Watch more Local News: