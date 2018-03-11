BOISE — Sergeant First Class Krista Piper of the Idaho National Guard graced downtown Boise with her singing of "America the Beautiful" to kick off this year's Boise Veterans Day Parade.

The parade theme was, "A Special Salute to WWI Veterans - A War that Changed the World."

This year's grand marshal was World War I U.S. Army Sergeant Earl Lewis Hurt.

His son Ken Hurt and grandson Ken Michael Hurt rode in his honor during Saturday morning's parade.

His grandson expressed how much this honor meant to the family.

"It means a lot, I didn't know him much but after reading and learning the history of him, I know it means a lot to my family and stuff," said Ken Michael Hurt. "Like my dad says, I hope he is looking down and appreciates what is going on for him."

Among the many things to see at this year's parade were joint force military vehicles, local first responders, and there was even a special flyover of F-15s and Blackhawk helicopters.

