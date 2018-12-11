BOISE — This Veteran's Day falls on the 100th anniversary of Armistice, the day that commemorates the end of World War One.

Several Veteran's Day celebrations in Boise had a special emphasis on honoring those who fought in the First World War, including the unveiling of a WWI stone tribute in Veteran's Memorial Park.

"It will be the only World War One memorial in the state of Idaho," said Erin Taylor, a member of the Boise chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. "It also has the World War One Victory Medal, which was awarded to the soldiers who fought in World War One, inscribed on the top."

Vets of WWI were also honored at Idaho's Veteran's Home.

"Of the almost 20,000 troops who served in the Great War from Idaho, 782 died from combat, accidents or disease," said Brigadier General William Shawver Jr, USAF Retired. "One soldier, private Thomas Neibaur of Sugar City, earned a Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism in France."

While Sunday did have a special emphasis on WWI vets, Rick Holloway with the Idaho Veteran's Home, says it’s a day to remember and thank all who have fought for our country in any American conflict.

"We recognize that the service of our veterans who served anywhere from World War Two to Korea, from Vietnam and forward and to be able to recognize that is a great honor to us and to show them that we continue to care and are in debt to their service," Holloway said.

On Monday there will be a number free perks for vets, including a concert at 7 p.m. at the Morrison Center.

