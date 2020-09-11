Boise to see temporary changes in trash, recycling collection services

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Monday, Nov. 9, the city of Boise will see temporary changes to some trash and recycling collection schedules.
Republic Services is experiencing staffing shortages related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To keep essential services operating, the following changes will begin Monday:
- Paper leaf bag collection will be reduced from a maximum of 10 bags per week to five bags per week until further notice. Those with extra paper leaf bags can take them to several area drop-off sites. Compost carts will continue to be collected as normal.
- Residential glass cart service is suspended until Monday, Nov. 30. Curbside glass recycling customers can use glass drop-off locations or hold onto glass until service resumes.
- Large item collection is suspended until further notice. Requests that are already scheduled will be collected, but new requests will not be accepted.
Leaf Drop-Off Locations:
• Elm Grove Park, 2200 W. Irene St.
• Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St.
• Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park ,500 S. Walnut St.
• Joplin Road Compost Pick-up Site, 12142 Joplin Rd.
• Ada County Landfill, 10300 Seaman's Gulch Rd.
Additional Leaf Drop-Off Locations (available Monday, Nov. 9):
• Simplot Sports Complex, 2401 E. Lake Forest Dr.
• Willow Lane Park, 4623 W. Willow Lane
• Borah Park, 801 S. Aurora Dr.
• Fairmont Park, 7925 W. Northview St.