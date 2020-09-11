Boise to see temporary changes in trash, recycling collection services

Republic Services is experiencing staffing shortages related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Monday, Nov. 9, the city of Boise will see temporary changes to some trash and recycling collection schedules.

To keep essential services operating, the following changes will begin Monday:



- Paper leaf bag collection will be reduced from a maximum of 10 bags per week to five bags per week until further notice. Those with extra paper leaf bags can take them to several area drop-off sites. Compost carts will continue to be collected as normal.

- Residential glass cart service is suspended until Monday, Nov. 30. Curbside glass recycling customers can use glass drop-off locations or hold onto glass until service resumes.

- Large item collection is suspended until further notice. Requests that are already scheduled will be collected, but new requests will not be accepted.

