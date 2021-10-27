Boise Towne Square reopening Wednesday

Mayor Lauren McLean to make remarks at noon, meet with mall managers and "some of the tenants who showed incredible heroism."

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Towne Square mall will reopen at noon, for the first time since the shooting Monday afternoon that left two people dead and three injured.

A third person, the suspected attacker, died Tuesday morning, from injuries after exchanging gunfire with Boise Police officers. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist. That shooting is under investigation by the Ada County Critical Task Force.

Mayor Lauren McLean will make brief remarks outside the mall at noon. A spokesman for her office says the mayor will then meet with mall managers and some of the store staff who showed "incredible heroism during Monday's horrific shooting."

Boise Towne Square is owned by Brookfield Properties, who announced on the mall website that the mall will reopen at noon.

KTVB will carry the mayor's remarks live on this website and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

Watch more Local News: