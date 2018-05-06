BOISE - It's no secret that the Treasure Valley is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. In fact, Forbes recently ranked Boise as the fastest-growing city in the U.S.

In an effort to address the rapid uptick in population, the City of Boise is hosting two community workshops focused on growth.

"Boiseans can be proud to live in one of America's most successful cities," Boise Mayor Dave Bieter said in a statement. "But with all the benefits that has brought to our community, we must ensure that success does not impact our livability.

"We want to know how the city's changes are affecting our residents so that we can work together as a community to protect the things we all love about Boise – the Foothills, the Boise River, our ease of travel and our small-town atmosphere," he added.

According to the city, the workshops will help start a conversation on the benefits and challenges of growth, while also giving residents a chance to voice their thoughts on the subject.

The workshops will also give city leaders an opportunity to "provide context" for the city's comprehensive plan for managing growth - called Blueprint Boise.

Facilitated by Boise State public policy professor Dr. Jen Schneider, the workshops will be modeled on the World Cafe method for hosting large group dialogue.

"Participants will be randomly assigned to tables, hosted by facilitators who will guide conversations around themes related to growth," the city said in a news release. "Tables will report out periodically to the larger group, and feedback generated by participants will be aggregated and shared with the city."

The first session will take place on Wednesday, June 20 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Saint Alphonsus McCleary Auditorium. The second session will happen on Tuesday, June 26 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Boise State Alumni and Friends Center.

A limited number of seats are available, so those interested in participating must register here, on first-come, first served basis.

