Drive-thru COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic being held in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans are being offered a free and easy way to armor up against the fall and winter viruses, all from the convenience of their vehicles.

The Idaho Immunization Coalition is partnering with Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, St. Luke's, and the Consulate of Mexico in Boise to offer a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22.

"Vaccines are a safe and effective way of keeping ourselves, our loved ones, and our community protected from disease," said Karen Sharpnack, executive director of the Idaho Immunization Coalition.

The drive-thru will be hosted in the parking lot of the Boise Consulate of Mexico, and is open to anyone needing a vaccination or booster. The vaccines are available at no cost, regardless of income or insurance status; insurance will be billed when applicable. Spanish-speaking medical experts will be on-site to assist if needed.

ISU pharmacy students will work with bi-lingual medical experts to distribute vaccines, answer immunization questions and ensure everyone has a safe experience, without having to leave their vehicle.

"We are proud to partner with these exemplary organizations to offer a no-cost option for families to get their flu shot or COVID-19 booster in a safe environment. And even more exciting is we will have bi-lingual, trained professionals ready to help. Anyone living near or far is welcome to drive by!" Sharpnack said.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Anyone between the ages of 2-64 years old can receive a flu vaccination, and those 65 or older can get the high-dose enhanced flu shot.

Those interested in being immunized are asked to wear short-sleeved or loose-fitting shirts, and bring their vaccine card.

"We are proud to participate in an endeavor of this magnitude to immunize in the state of Idaho. Not only will so many receive a flu or COVID shot, which will aid in slowing the spread of disease in this particularly critical year, but students are also afforded the hands-on opportunities they need to become caring and competent pharmacists," said Walter Fitzgerald, dean for the College of Pharmacy at Idaho State University.

