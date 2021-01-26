City of Boise to expand in-person services starting Feb. 1

Health protocols will remain in place to protect people from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise announced that it will start opening back up some of its in-person services next Monday.

Starting February 1st will expand its offerings at many city facilities, but health protocols to protect people from the COVID-19 virus will be observed.

City officials says they have seen a slowdown in the spread of the virus in the community and that's enough to offer limited services.

Residents are strongly encouraged to conduct their business online whenever possible or schedule appointments, but in-person services will be available for those who need this type of access.

Anyone entering a city facility will be required to wear a face-covering that properly covers the mouth and nose and maintain appropriate physical distance from others.

Here's a list of locations and services that will be open to the public:

City Hall – Starting February 1st

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, for in-person services including:

-City Clerk's Office

-Utility Billing Services

-Planning and Development Services

City Hall West – Front Desk/Lobby – Open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Boise Public Library - Libraries will open for limited in-person services starting Feb 8. In-person services include:



Collection browsing

Hold pick-up (also available curbside)

Account assistance and reference services (also available over the phone)

Hours for in-person services:



Downtown Library: Monday – Friday, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Neighborhood Branch Libraries (Bown Crossing, Cole & Ustick, Collister and Hillcrest): Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Curbside Service Hours (All locations):



Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Computer Access and Printing:



Available at: Downtown Library, Cole & Ustick and at Hillcrest

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Computer access available at the Library! at Bown Crossing and the Library! at Collister during in-person service hours: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Administration Office – Effective Monday, February 1

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday to assist residents with park reservations, cemetery services, class registration and more

Fort Boise Community Center – Effective Monday, February 1

Open for limited programming by pre-registration

Lobby, fitness center and gym remain closed

Foothills Learning Center – Effective Monday, February 1

Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

Boise Urban Garden School – Effective Monday, February 1

Open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday

Boise Airport



Access restrictions remain in place at the Boise Airport terminal for the protection of our traveling public and airport employees