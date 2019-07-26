OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Boise Thorns U15 girls soccer team is headed to the national semi-finals this weekend, thanks to stellar group play at the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships.

The Thorns finished at the top of their group with two wins and one tie in group play, scoring 11 goals in three games.

Avery McBride and Hayden Wilsey combined for eight of those goals.

The Thorns will face FC Revolution Dynamo from Pennsylvania on Saturday at 7 a.m. in the national semi-finals.

The Dynamo went 2-1 in group play, scoring seven goals in three games.

If they win on Saturday, they'll advance to the national finals.

Only two other Idaho teams have ever made it to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships, including the U19 FC Nova Nationals, who fell in penalty kicks in the 2015 National Championship game.