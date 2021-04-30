Boise teens honored for quick response and extinguishing car fire

The Boise Fire Department presented Caleb Joramo and Ashley Joramo with a Citizen Commendation Award during a ceremony Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise teenagers were honored for their quick response to a car fire outside their home earlier this month.

The Boise Fire Department presented Caleb Joramo and Ashley Joramo with a Citizen Commendation Award during a ceremony Friday morning at Boise Fire Station 17.

The two teens sprung into action on April 1st when their mom Bethany Joramo found her car on fire in front of their home. Her 16-year-old daughter Ashley ran in the home a grabbed a fire extinguisher. Ashley gave it her mom but she had trouble getting the fire extinguisher to work. That's when 13-year-old Caleb took the fire extinguisher and put the fire out.

"This was huge. If that car would have continued to burn before we got there and spread into the home, spread into the garage, we would have been a lot worse off," Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said." But because of their quick actions they kept that fire contained, we were able to put it out quickly and finish it off when we arrived. We were able to keep that from spreading to the home. This was really heroism at work."

Each teen was given a certificate and a pin.

Bethany later asked Caleb how he knew what to do with the fire extinguisher and he said, "I read the instructions one day when I was bored."

After the award ceremony, the Boise Fire Department showed a young girl how easy it is to put out a small fire with an extinguisher. The demonstration went off without a hitch.